ALTAMONT — Bailey and Emma Harshman were happy to be back in Altamont schools on Thursday despite new restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I’m a little tired since we had five months off, but it was fun,” sophomore Bailey Harshman said of her first day.
One reason Bailey was glad to be back was being able to reunite with some of her friends she hadn’t seen during that time.
While the high school students had all their classes, Bailey said the time was mainly used going over rules, which include wiping down desks before and after each class. The desks are also spaced to accommodate social distancing.
“I feel like the classroom looks smaller because of how far apart we had to be,” she said.
To further keep students apart, they are not given lockers. They instead used their backpacks throughout the day.
And of course, students had to wear masks.
“That was kind of annoying, but something I had to live with,” she said.
Bailey said there were some students who said they weren’t going to wear their masks. But they ended up wearing them without complaints.
Bailey said students were given mask breaks if they went outside for a class like PE and socially distanced themselves.
Younger sister Emma also got a mask break at her school for recess, as long as students maintained social distancing.
The third grader was “excited” but “kind of nervous” to be back in the classroom.
Unlike her sister, Emma remains in her classroom for the duration of the school day, except for lunch and PE. Students were given their own hand sanitizers to put in their desks, she said.
Emma is not a fan of wearing the facial masks that are required while students are in school.
“I don’t really like my mask because I can’t breathe very well,” she said.
While she said other students complained, everybody wore their masks.
Altamont Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer said the district didn’t have any issues with students not wearing masks.
“I would say the overwhelming majority had masks on before they even got into the building,” he said.
Mayerhofer credited that to the staff for communicating well in advance, as well as phone notifications reminding people of the guidelines.
Mayerhofer also praised the Effingham County Health Department for sending a representative to further train and prepare teachers Wednesday free of charge.
“They’ve been truly a partner for us,” he said.
The district currently has 54 students who have opted for remote learning out of a total district enrollment of nearly 700.
For those attending in person, Mayhofer believed the first day went extremely well.
“It was wonderful. It’s great to have the kiddos and teachers back,” he said.
