A “Back the Blue First Responder Appreciation Event” is scheduled for Friday night, Oct. 16, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. Admission is free.
The event will celebrate and support the work of first responders and law enforcement, according to organizers.
“We were trying to put a positive note on law enforcement,” said Elizabeth Huston, the main organizer. “They needed some recognition.”
The event will feature a live outdoor concert performed by Broken Roots, a musical duo who earned second place on this summer’s season of the NBC show America’s Got Talent. The duo is made up of Joey Kar and Austin Weinstock. Austin Weinstock, who performs as Austin Edwards, grew up in Effingham and graduated from Effingham High School before starting a career in law enforcement.
There will be raffles for several donated items, including dessert mixes, baking ingredients, t-shirts, law enforcement themed art, gift cards, baskets of snacks, and a Glock 43 9mm pistol with a Blackhawk holster. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Porkburgers and hotdogs will be available for free along with chips, soda, and bottled water. There will be alcohol for sale. They have enough food for 500 people, but don’t have an estimate for how many people will be in attendance. Their Facebook event shows a little over 100 people who are going and about 350 who are interested in the event.
“All the proceeds from the event will go to law enforcement agencies in Effingham County,” said Huston. She says that these funds will go to supporting things like Shop with a Cop programs, Special Olympics, K9 Funds.
Doors will open for the silent auction will open at 5:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Though the event doesn’t have a set end time, Huston says she is expecting it to end around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
“We ask people wear masks,” said Huston. “We’re gonna try to follow the COVID guidelines.”
Huston said that people are welcome to bring chairs to watch the concert, though she expects most people will stand to watch it.
While the event is being organized by a small group of people, Huston is spearheading it. Huston works as an office manager and part time police officer. She is currently running for Effingham County Board to represent District F as a Republican. Her Democratic opponent is Anthony Robertson.
Local law enforcement has expressed appreciation for the effort to support their work.
“It’s awesome that they’re doing it,” Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said. “We appreciate it. Hopefully there’s a good turnout.”
Effingham County Sherriff David Mahon shared similarly positive comments.
“I think it’s awesome, though to be quite honest with you, I’m not surprised,” he said, referring to the support he often feels from the communities in which he works. “It’s just a great place to be a cop.”
“The support from the local businesses has been amazing,” Huston said. The corporate sponsors for the event include a wide array of businesses in the Effingham area. They include Affordable Home Improvements and the The Gutter Guys, Northside Ford, McMahon Recycling, Heartland Towing, Effingham Tire & Auto Center, Koerner Distributors, Orchard Inn, and Dust & Son Auto Supplies among others.
The Effingham County Republican Central Committee is also a sponsor for the event.
The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 7, but was rescheduled after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
