EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library will open its two meeting rooms for rental and start hosting a few in-person programs in April.
The rollout of in-person events will begin with a meeting of the Seniors with Attitude Group, or SWAG, on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s large meeting space, the Workman Room. It’s the first in-person meeting at the library since the pandemic began.
“I’m excited, very excited about it,” said Sharon Scaggs, an Effingham resident who has been part of the group for years.
SWAG is a social group oriented at seniors who meet and participate in various educational and social activities. These include things like painting, special guest speakers, flower arranging, or sharing baked goods, according to Scaggs.
“Mostly, we have women, but men are welcome too,” Scaggs said. “If they have an attitude.”
April’s meeting will have participants craft a paper flower wreath.
The library is also bringing back in-person Story Time, a children’s program that involves stories, songs and crafts. It will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 6. For the past several months, it has been held virtually through a mixture of online platforms and grab-n-go craft kits.
Attendance at Story Time, and all of the library’s in-person programs, will be limited and registration before each event will be required.
“I’m really excited,” said the library’s Programming Coordinator Lisa Hutson. “It’ll be nice to see everyone again.”
Hutson organizes and leads several groups and programs at the library, including SWAG and a long-running book discussion series, which will return at 10:30 a.m. on April 12.
Rebecca Gobczynski is a regular at these book discussions and has missed them this past year. She and other frequent attendees are looking forward to seeing each other face to face again.
“Oh, absolutely!” Gobczynski said when asked if she was excited about the program returning.
“It’s always very interesting,” she said. “It’s always informative and very comprehensive and very insightful.”
The book discussions draw a variety of people, ranging in age from 30s to 70s, according to Gobczynski.
“They try to accommodate a wide range of fiction and nonfiction,” she said.
Sorting out how to return to in-person programming at the library has been tricky for library administrators as they try to balance the desire to offer programming and the health of their patrons.
“We are following the Phase 4 guidelines for meeting rooms and banquet spaces,” said the library’s director, Amanda McKay.
Libraries are a unique blend of event venue, service provider and municipal agency, which makes understanding what state COVID guidelines they need to follow tricky, according to McKay.
Libraries aren’t directly regulated by state COVID guidelines. Instead, they are regulated by local governments. This means that the Effingham library has had to take a piecewise approach to COVID mitigation. For example, it used guidelines for retail spaces to determine building capacity and actually waited to hold in-person events for longer than required, since meeting rooms have been allowed to be open since January.
“We’re not doing all of our programs in person,” McKay told the library’s board of trustees on Monday. “We wanted to start tiptoeing back to in person.”
People and groups can rent either of the library’s two meeting rooms beginning April 1. The larger Workman Room costs $50 per hour and the smaller Luttrell Room costs $20 per hour. The library is not offering after-hours bookings.
The library initially shut down all in-person activity in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though they opened back up for individuals to visit the library in May. These will be the first in-person programs held at the library in the past year.
