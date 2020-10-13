On Oct. 12 at approximately 11:37 a.m., the Effingham City Police Department responded to a welfare check at Lake Pointe Apartments on the north side of Effingham. Upon arrival the officers found the resident in one of the apartments deceased. The individual was identified as Dylan Gordon, 32, of Effingham.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was contacted and Deputy Coroners Rick Manford and Karen Hoene responded to the scene. Also called to assist were the Effingham Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.
Gordon was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by the coroner’s office. An autopsy was to be conducted Tuesday afternoon at the hospital. Medical records were requested and toxicology samples will be sent to the lab for analysis. The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham City Police Investigations and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities ask anyone who has had contact with Gordon between Friday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 12, to contact the Effingham County Coroner’s Office at 217-342-4651 or the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.
