Early May 18 Fayette County Coroner David Harris was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo.
Upon arrival at the scene, Harris pronounced 33-year-old Elizabeth Strange dead. Strange had been found deceased in a barn at her residence.
An autopsy on Strange was to be conducted at the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigation. No further information is being released.
