At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158, just south of The Cross.
Upon arrival, ISP found a male deceased in the semi. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located. It is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
The driver was identified as Thomas Brown, 62, of Secor, Illinois. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office drew toxicology samples, requested medical records, and talked to Brown's family members about any medical issues.
Also assisting on scene were Rural Med EMS, Effingham Fire Department and Heartland Towing.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
