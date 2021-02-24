An Effingham man died when his vehicle struck the side of a freight train Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The Effingham Police Department and the Effingham Fire Department responded to a car-train crash at the Evergreen Avenue railroad crossing at U.S. 45 in Effingham at 8:09 a.m.
They found a vehicle had struck the side of a northbound CN freight train. The 1991 Lexus, which was headed east on Evergreen Avenue, came to rest on the northwest side of the crossing in the ravine after the crash.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was contacted and pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Ernest L. Rich, 67, of Effingham. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The family advised he had just dropped off his two grandchildren at school and was heading back to his residence, according to a release from the coroner's office.
Preliminary investigation by the Effingham Police Department, coroner’s office and the CN railroad company reveal the crossing lights and gates were working at the time of the crash. The conductor and engineer were not injured in the crash.
A witness told authorities that she was eastbound on Evergreen Avenue and stopped for the train. The Ernest Rich vehicle drove past her on the left, drove into the wrong lane and struck the side of the train, the coroner's release said.
The investigation is ongoing by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office, Effingham City Police Department and CN railroad officials.
