The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported an ATV accident on Aug. 23 at 11:34 p.m. in Bishop Township on 900th Avenue a little more than half a mile East of 2300th Street.
Police say Brian M. Lewis, 44, of Wheeler, was driving a 2017 Polaris eastbound on 900th Avenue when he lost control of the ATV, causing it to overturn.
Lewis and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Police said Lewis was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Lewis with incapacitating injuries. He was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an ATV on a roadway, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
