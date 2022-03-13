EFFINGHAM — Challenge was the word Saturday morning as athletes gathered for the Just Tri Indoor Triathlon at the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
Fourteen local athletes participated in this year’s triathlon, according to event organizer Rob Heckert.
“We are a little down this year due to COVID and other things going on,” Heckert said. “We didn’t have the tri last year.”
Since the Just Tri event began in 2018, there have been up to 40 participants in the competition.
Each competitor must complete a 10-minute swim, 20-minute bike ride and 15-minute run.
“The one with the most distance wins,” Heckert said.
Seasoned triathlon competitors, Heckert and Michael Meyer were participating in the activities on Saturday, but their scores didn’t count.
“We race a lot together and don’t include ourselves with everybody else. We want to make it fun for the people who aren’t really involved with the sport,” said Heckert.
Heckert started competing in triathlons in 2007.
“That’s when I got hooked,” he said. “The first one was a lot of fun. I really liked the encouragement you get from other racers. On a race when you’re on the outside, it’s really amazing the encouragement and the feel you get from the other athletes. It’s so much different than a running race.”
Leah Ritter, general manager of the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, participated in Just Tri for the first time on Saturday.
“I was proud of myself,” Ritter said. “For me, the swimming part was the biggest challenge. I’m a strong runner and biking is not too bad for me. Swimming the laps was my trouble area. I went at it a little too hard just to keep up with everybody.”
She said she should have tried a different strategy when it came to the swimming competition.
“I should have dialed back a little more so I would have made more distance in my run, but I was pretty happy with my run, “ said Ritter.
Ritter placed third in the women’s overall rankings and third in the women’s swimming competition.
In the women’s division, Michelle Niebrugge took home first place in the swimming competition and ranked first in the overall women’s competition. Placing second overall in the women’s division was Pam Koester. Alena Heckert placed fourth and Melissa Josefowicz, fifth.
Josh Fulk placed first in the men’s division followed by Tom Hootsell, second; Jeremy Niebrugge, third; Travis Mulheron, fourth; James Wilson, fifth; Bill Totten, sixth; and Sam Flowers, seventh.
Heckert said he started the Just Tri in Effingham for two reasons.
“For one, I love the sport, and I also wanted the proceeds to go to charities,” Heckert said.
This year Just Tri benefited the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation and the Unit 40 Education Foundation.
