An Altamont woman was seriously injured in an accident Thursday in Effingham County.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Kelly J. Newburn, 73, drove a 2013 white Ford west on U.S. 40, approximately 300 feet east of 970th Street. Witnesses stated the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane, continued off the roadway to the south, struck a ditch and overturned one and a half times before coming to rest on the driver’s side, facing south. The accident occurred at 10:40 a.m.
Newburn was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.
