As leaders extend session with budget unfinished, several sweeping last-minute bills surface

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly couldn’t come to a budget agreement as of Friday’s scheduled end of the legislative session. House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, center, and Senate President Don Harmon, right, announced that the session will be extended through this week, still well ahead of a May 31 deadline that requires a three-fifths majority vote to pass bills with an immediate effective date. They’re pictured at an event in Springfield earlier this month.