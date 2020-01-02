The Effingham Artisan Fair is seeking new leadership as the two women who have spearheaded the event for over a decade have decided to step down.
Cottie Dial and Lisa Elliott have led the event for 15 years and have announced they both need to step down. In a release from the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Dial and Elliott said the Artisan Fair has created a great source of pride for the community and has helped expand interest in the arts while raising money for local entities.
“The fair brings a lot of folks to Effingham, and a lot of those people shop in the stores, get fuel and more,” Elliott said.
The Effingham Artisan Fair grew out of the Effingham County Vision 2020 initiative’s Culture Arts and Leisure section and has grown to a two-day event from a one-day event. New art exhibits and activities and expanded entertainment and other events have been added to the fair over its 15-year life.
Elliott said the Artisan Fair’s organizational group looks to add new things every year, and some events have been a great asset to the fair.
“We have a wonderful group, and we always strive to add new things each year. Adding the wine tasting and food was a big leap,” Elliott said.
One of the central events during the fair is the annual Community Support Systems Art Auction. The auction features paintings and one group painting created by the CSS consumers.
The auction has raised over $10,000 for CSS annually. The 2019 CSS Art Auction raised a record $12,495, upping the 2018 total by nearly $2,400. Last year’s auction featured 39 pieces, with the collaborative painting, titled “The Heart of Effingham,” selling to Dr. Ruben Boyajian for $3,000.
Along with the auction, the artisan vendors are a core piece of the fair. Elliott said one of her favorite parts of leading the fair is getting to know those local and out-of-town artists who return to the fair every year to sell their works.
“I have loved being part of the fair. I love organizing the event and meeting the wonderful vendors,” Elliott said. “Cottie brought me in after she was part of the original group who started the fair. I wanted to be a part of the fair because I loved the idea of helping bring this to Effingham.”
Elliott said she and Dial are stepping down for no reason other than the two just felt it was time to put the fair in someone else’s hands. The two, along with the Artisan Fair Committee, will still head the 2020 fair on May 1 and 2 and intend to make it the “best ever.”
According to the release, Dial and Elliott are ready to turn the torch over to the next generation of people who are dedicated to bringing events to the community. The two emphasized that the fair will not cease with the end of their tenure.
Elliott said the next leaders of the fair will need to be organized and have the time to commit to the fair; she said she spends over 75 hours in total planning, sending out emails, paying bills and working the day of the event and even after the event to close the books for the year.
As for the future of the fair, Elliott said she would like to see it continue being an asset to the Effingham community.
“I would love to see it just continue as it is and continue growing and continue to bring people to Effingham,” Elliott said.
For more information, contact Dial at cottied@stevensind.com or Elliott at lisa@bahrns.com.
