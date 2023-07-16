EFFINGHAM — After a successful first year at Tuscan Hills Winery in 2022, the Effingham Artisan Fair returned to the venue in its 16th year over the weekend, attracting large crowds who braved the heat to check out a variety of work from a number of artists and artisans.
“We were thrilled with yesterday, considering it was 96 degrees,” said lead organizer Kim Stanfield of this year’s turnout. “And they just kept coming out.”
The two-day event featured a fire dancer on Friday, just one of the exciting new aspects of this year’s event.
“We try to keep it fresh and change it up,” Stanfield said.
Effingham Artisan Fair Committee member Sonja Heckert, who helped organize the event this year, greeted attendees and provided information as they entered the winery.
“Last year’s turnout was fantastic, and it’s been equally fantastic or even maybe a little better,” Heckert said. “I love the Effingham community, and it just gives me an opportunity to really help with the activities and events in Effingham and really promote the arts.”
Heckert said she and other organizers try to do something a little different each year.
“We have some of the same artists from last year, and then we’ve added some different artists, which is great,” she said. “We’ve been able to expand the music out and have the grounds a little bigger this year, so that’s been really nice.”
Heckert noted this year’s Artisan Fair included edible art from local food artists, including the owner of Sugared, Krissy Rietz of Effingham, who by the second day of the event had already sold nearly all of the 300 cookies she brought to the fair.
“They sell themselves,” Rietz said. “It’s not hard to peddle food.”
The designs on the cookies included fruit and soda bottles, to name a few.
Rietz, who won the “Best of Edible Art” award at this year’s fair, said this is only her second year taking part in the fair, and she’s only been designing cookies for the past couple of years.
“My dad was an artist. My daughter’s an artist,” she said. “I’m not as creative as them, but I’m a crafty person. So, it’s kind of in the same vein but not quite the same.”
She said the idea to make the cookies came to her during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I kept seeing people making cookies, and I was like, ‘I can do that,’” Rietz said.
Other awards at this year’s fair included “Best of Show,” which went to the owner of Ames Woodworking Art, Luke Ames of Sullivan, for his unique woodwork that included a variety of handcrafted kitchen items, ranging from cutting boards to cheese slicers.
Ames said he was introduced to woodworking at an early age, but he’s only been doing it professionally for a couple of years.
“My grandpa did this stuff and grandma when I was a kid and they drove me around to the shows,” Ames said.
Ames explained why crafting such fine wooden items can take roughly a couple of hours.
“It’s a rough cut when I get it, so it’s nowhere near smooth or anything,” he said.
Although his woodworking skills helped him win the award, Ames credited his wife, Molly, for helping him come up with the unique designs.
“She’s the creative end of things,” he said.
While there were several new artists at the fair this year, there were also a number of artists who have taken part in the event in the past, including Becky Wisher of Cordial Alpacas, which is operated out of Clinton.
Wisher won “Best of Show” last year and was awarded once again this year with the “Best of Fibers” award for her collection of items made from alpaca fibers.
“It’s a lot of practice,” Wisher said. “The more you do it, the better you get.”
This year she brought some new items, including small gnomes and highly detailed songbirds.
She said the idea to start Cordial Alpacas came about when she and her husband were looking for the “next adventure” in their lives.
“My husband and I, when our kids grew up, we decided to move out to the farm and try something new,” Wisher said.
