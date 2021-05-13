In a two-week period spanning May 1 to 13, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office has received 115 reports of criminal damage to mailboxes and vehicles and residences being “egged” throughout Effingham County.
The investigation into the rash of damage is still ongoing and some of the individuals believed to be responsible for these incidents have been arrested.
Trevor H. Donsbach, 18, of Effingham, was arrested by sheriff's deputies on May 10 and charged with criminal damage to property. Donsbach was later released from the jail on cash bond.
Matthew A. Faught, 18, of Dieterich, also was arrested by sheriff's deputies on May 10 and charged with criminal damage to property. Faught was later released from jail on cash bond.
The detectives with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office are continuing to locate video footage and interview witnesses and suspects related to these incidents of criminal damage to property. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be referred to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
There is a possibility of formal charges being brought against other individuals not named in this release at a later date.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who has information crucial to this investigation to contact them at 217-342-2101, ext. 4.
It is believed some of these acts also occurred in jurisdictions outside of Effingham County. If you were a victim of mailbox damage or your property was “egged” and you reside outside of Effingham County, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or sheriff's office.
