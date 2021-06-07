The Effingharn County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Effingham Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Shelby County Sheriffs Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Coles County Sheriff's Office made four arrests in a multicounty ATV/motorcycle theft conspiracy.
Since May 15, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of eight stolen ATVs, and has been working with the previously mentioned surrounding agencies on the theft of an additional 10 ATVs. The investigation has resulted in the following arrests and charges:
- Skylar L. Roley, 24, of Mason, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Molly J. Brummer, 33, of Effingham, theft
- Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, of Effingham, theft
- Robert E. Bone Jr., 27, of Effingham, theft.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office detectives and their partner agencies are continuing to investigate the involvement of other individuals in this conspiracy. As the investigation progresses, additional arrests are likely. The case will be forwarded to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges.
Effingharn County Sheriff Paul Kuhns praised the efforts of all the officers involved.
“This is a great example of some of the work we do. I am particularly proud of our ability to coordinate and work with outside police agencies and bring justice to some of the victims. Because of these efforts, we were able to recover several of these vehicles and bring an end to the rash of these type of vehicle thefts throughout the region,” said Kuhns.
He reminds residents "to always secure your vehicles and ATVs by removing the key, locking them, and keep them stored inside, if possible."
Kuhns also urged residents to report any suspicious individuals and activities to their local law enforcement agency.
