Three people from Effingham were arrested in connection with a home invasion, and a fourth suspect is being sought, according to the Effingham Police Department.
Authorities said 18-year-olds Zion E. Mace and Caillou R Repp and 20-year-old Noah A. Rebollo were arrested Wednesday on Class X home invasion charges in connection with the case; Mace was also charged with criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor.
Repp is currently on probation for a juvenile offense. She was sentenced in August to remain on probation until age 21, and she also has to refrain from the use of illicit drugs and alcohol, undergo a mental health evaluation and perform 100 hours of community service.
The home invasion took place on Tuesday. Police were called to the 1200th block of N. Merchant Street at approximately 3:08 a.m. after a report of a disturbance which possibly involved weapons.
Authorities said that police discovered that multiple unknown subjects had forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area. Officers canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to immediately locate any suspects.
During the investigation, four suspects were identified. Mace, Repp and Rebollo were taken into custody and booked Wednesday and remain in the Effingham County Jail.
A Class X felony carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison if convicted. Effingham police are seeking a warrant through the Effingham County State’s Attorney for the fourth suspect.
The three suspects appeared in court Friday morning. Repp was appointed attorney Lance Freezeland while Mace was appointed attorney Lucas Mette, and their bonds were set at $50,000 of which they would each pay 10 percent to obtain their release. Bond conditions included no contact with the victims and co-defendants in the case.
Rebollo was appointed a public defender, and his bond was set at $200,000 of which he would pay 10 percent to be released. He is to refrain from contacting the victims and the case's co-defendants upon his release.
All three are scheduled for a court appearance Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the home invasion was an isolated case.
“Our investigation has determined that this was not a random crime. The suspects allegedly targeted this residence in retaliation because of a prior dispute. As such, we believe there is no further threat to other members of the general public stemming from this, and no one was injured during this incident," McFarland said.
McFarland also praised the fast response from all local law enforcement agencies.
“This is a great example of the teamwork among law enforcement in our county. When an agency is dispatched to a serious threat such as this, all available officers, deputies and troopers respond to aid those in need. In this instance, Effingham city officers and Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded and were in the area within three minutes of being dispatched. This cooperation between departments is essential and helps provide safety to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.