TEUTOPOLIS — Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Teutopolis High School Wednesday after school officials were tipped off to a “possible inappropriate social media contact.”
According to Sheriff Dave Mahon, Effingham County deputies, along with Teutopolis Police Department, responded to Teutopolis High School Wednesday and an arrest was made.
Mahon said the incident is still under investigation and he could not release any further details.
Teutopolis Unit 50 School District Superintendent Deborah Philpot said in a press release that children were safe and not in danger.
“The police were at the high school because the district notified law enforcement of a possible inappropriate social media contact with a student and adult male.” Philpot said in the release.
“The adult male, who is not an employee of Teutopolis School District and does not reside in the area, was taken into custody in the parking lot by police.” Philpot said. “Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, I cannot comment further at this time.”
“A potential serious situation was avoided today due to several of our students stepping forward with information and looking out for their fellow students.” Philpot said. “We are grateful for our students looking out for one another!”
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said charges are pending and would not release the name of the individual detained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Kibler said the unnamed defendant would appear in court on Friday.
