As evacuations in Afghanistan draw to a close, area veterans reflect on their service in the country and the present crisis that has capped the 20-year war.
Josh Thielen of Clinton is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2011-2012. His duties included operating an entry control point to the post for local Afghan nationals visiting. Today Thielen serves as commander of Illinois Department of the American Legion District 19.
Thielen said Saturday it’s time to start moving soldiers out and drawing down.
“Hopefully, we can overcome the tragedies that have happened,” he said referring to the 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans killed in the suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.
Thielen hopes the U.S. can continue to help Afghans even without a military presence in the country.
“I hope we can continue to help them from afar,” he said.
One of the main problems he sees is rebuilding trust between the U.S. and Afghan people.
“If we can’t build a system of trust with the Afghan nationals, we can’t help them grow,” Thielen said.
Thielen said he felt good about his service in Afghanistan.
“It was an experience I don’t regret at all,” he said.
U.S. Air Force veteran Bob Prosser of Stewardson, who served from 1970 to 1974 during the Vietnam era, believes the U.S. should have evacuated long before now.
“We shouldn’t have waited until everyone was pulled out before getting everyone out,” he said.
U.S. Army veteran Wesley Rahn of Stewardson served one tour in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.
“We spent all of that time training the Afghan National Army and I think they should have held their ground a little better,” Rahn said referring to the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.
U.S. Army veteran Phil Kaufman of Strasburg served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was in Afghanistan in 2008.
“It’s a mess and that is really all I have to say,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.