Veterans Day Events
• Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.- Spaghetti lunch for veterans at Legacy-Harley Davidson, 1315 Althoff Ave., Effingham.
• Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.- Effingham County Courthouse Museum Salute to All Veterans of the 1960s and 1970s, 100 E. Jefferson Ave.
• Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.- Justice Grown is serving free hamburgers to veterans at the Edgwood store. All veterans are welcome. 93 Rt. 37.
• Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.- Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Ladies Auxilary Unit 7 on the Effingham Courthouse Museum lawn. A meal will follow at noon at the DAV Club Room at 405 Vulcan Drive.
• Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.- Veterans Day event at the Carriage House Event Center in Altamont. Posting of the colors by American Legion Post 512, music, guest speakers State Rep. Blaine Wilhour and Congressman John Shimkus, prayer, a meal and taps and 21 Gun by the VFW Post 7676 salute to conclude the service. 8 W. Carriage Lane, Altamont.
• Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.- Free concert at the Effingham Performance Center featuring the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid America's Airlifter Brass Quintet. The show is free, but attendees must have a ticket. 1325 Outer Belt West.
• Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Veterans Day Open House hosted by Midland States Bank. Memorabilia, photos and biographic information will be on display representing the veterans, past and present, of Midland States Bank employees. Light refreshments will be served. 1201 Network Centre Drive.
