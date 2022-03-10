EFFINGHAM — Dozens of area high school students had the opportunity to explore careers in skilled trades Thursday through the Effingham County Chamber’s Trades & Skills Day.
The event came about as a result of companies looking for more workers in those particular trades, which include home construction (Conant Development), automotive maintenance (Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Probst Auto Body), HVAC contracting (ENTEC Services, Merz Heating and Air Conditioning), commercial and industrial construction (Swingler Construction), commercial truck driving (The Equity), plumbing (Wente Plumbing and Fire Protection) and automotive salvage (Y-Yard Auto and Truck).
Similar to Manufacturing Day held in the fall, Trades & Skills Day gave those companies a chance to sell the jobs they had as an alternative to a traditional post-secondary education.
“There is a need out there for the workforce,” said Lucinda Hart, the chamber’s president/CEO. “There was a request from our companies that said, ‘We’d love to see something like this for trades and skills — plumbers, automotive, (etc.)’”
The day began with students arriving at the Effingham Event Center, where they signed up and were divided into groups to visit three of the participating business. Others had booths set up in the Event Center for students to get information and talk with a representative afterward, which included places like the Effingham Regional Career Academy and Lake Land College, each providing educational opportunities for those seeking to learn a specific skill.
Hart said even if a student didn’t visit a certain business on a tour, they could find out more through a discussion with a representative or through one of the many pamphlets they received from those businesses. The mission for the chamber was a simple one with the event: to try and create awareness of other opportunities throughout the area.
“It’s all about awareness and education,” Hart said. “I went to one of the companies that participated in the tour and was amazed by the amount of technology that was used. We see these companies, we drive by them, or we hear their names and to be able to tour their facilities, learn about what the company does and how they do it, the jobs and skills that are needed, it’s about awareness and education.”
Students liked what they saw in terms of the technology on hand, along with the discussion about what was needed for them to succeed. They were also impressed by offers to help pay with education costs if they decided to go to college at any point in the coming future.
Jerry Tkachuk, director of the Effingham Education and Regional Extension centers of Lake Land College, felt students could learn a lot from this event, similarly to Manufacturing Day. He knew an event like this would be worthwhile even before it was proposed, when students would ask questions about how the manufacturing companies built their facilities.
“(I) realized that a whole segment of what we were trying to reach for these kids was missing,” Tkachuk said. “Auto mechanics, construction, those areas, the trades — we’ve been trying for years to get a day for trades and skills. This was the perfect opportunity. We had eight companies that wanted to join up and do this for us, so we organized a day for them.”
Tkachuk, formerly the principal at Altamont Community High School, led a group out to some of the businesses and believed his tour did what needed to be done in terms of exposing students to new opportunities and unique fields after their high school days end.
“We wanted to expose them to the various jobs within the job,” Tkachuk said. “When we went to the construction site, that’s great, but it’s more than just pounding nails and sawing wood. There’s electrical, mechanical (and) concrete. Each of those sites has several jobs within them and these kids now realize there’s all these jobs within the job.”
For the chamber, success for the event largely comes from getting people to know what their options are after high school. Just getting the event off the ground took a major effort, one that Hart was more than willing to praise.
“This is not possible without the companies that are doing the tours and the high schools that are allowing their students to do this,” Hart said. “It really was a community effort and it’s something that is definitely needed. We are all in the need of workforce and these are the students that are getting ready to join the workforce. It’s a great opportunity for the students to learn about all kinds of jobs, whether it’s something that they might have to go get a technical certificate or a two- or four-year degree. It’s good for them to learn about these kinds of things.”
