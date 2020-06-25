ALTAMONT — School officials in Effingham County welcomed the state’s guidelines for returning students to class in the fall, but during a meeting this week expressed concerns about how it would work.
Altamont Unit 10 Board Vice President Kerry Wolff noted that the governor’s Restore Illinois plan enters Phase 4 on Friday. But he said there’s a chance of slipping back into Phase 3 by the time schools open if there is an uptick in Illinois COVID-19 cases.
“My takeaway was there is a lot of similarity between Phase 3 and Phase 4,” Wolff said. “There are a lot of things about personal protection equipment and classroom management that carries forward.”
Speaking at a joint meeting of school board members from the county’s five districts on Tuesday, Wolff noted one difference. He said the number of students that could be on a bus at one time goes from 10 to 50 under Phase 4.
“The question is: What do you do with the kids that mom and dad have to drop off to go to work?” asked Altamont Unit 10 Board President Shelly Kuhns. “Then we have a staffing issue. Also, we have to have a safe place where kids can stay socially distanced between 7 and 8 (a.m.).”
Attending the meeting were officials from Altamont Unit 10, Beecher City Unit 20, Dieterich Unit 30, Effingham Unit 40 and Teutopolis Unit 50.
Wolff wondered what happens if a student or teacher gets sick.
“What happens if we have it at the high school when kids are transiting from class to class?” Wolff asked.
Wolff asked representatives from the Effingham County Health Department for recommendations about when a student gets sick in a classroom and how difficult will it be to meet the PPE guidelines for keeping kids masked all day and socially distanced. ECHD Administrator Jeff Workman and ECHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp were connected remotely to the meeting.
Feldkamp set up an example scenario for the joint board to consider of a female student who is riding on a bus to school for an hour on Monday, by Wednesday starts to feel bad at school, and the health department gives her a COVID-19 test that comes back positive.
Feldkamp said the health department would go back two days from the day the student started showing COVID symptoms. She said the health department would want to know what classes she was in since Monday, who she sat by at lunch, and what extracurricular activities the student participated in.
“If she sat in a classroom with no mask on for an hour,” Feldkamp said. “Those kids would have to go into quarantine. And then we would have to assess how close she was sitting to other students riding on the bus. And assess all the staff she had contact with.”
She said people she came in close contact would be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Wolff asked if quarantines would be affected if a few days later two more students became sick with COVID-19.
Feldkamp said if the students who became ill after the 14-day quarantine test positive for COVID-19, their 14 days no longer applies and are put on another time table until they test negative.
“Their clock changes,” Feldkamp said.
Wolff then asked Feldkamp about the parents and siblings of a student who tests positive.
“Anyone who is in close contact with someone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine,” Feldkamp said. “That’s why we have contact tracers. They interview the positive and ask them where did you go and what did you do?”
She said health department officials will have to assess each situation based on the student’s behavior, length of contact and exposure probability.
Feldkamp said they are learning new things every day and information they are telling the joint board now could be different in three months.
Kuhns, the Alamont Board President, expressed concern that schools may have to open and close multiple times over the school year due to students and staff who are required to quarantine.
“I guess the real question is how do we do this the best we can?” Kuhns said. “I think we should make a good-faith effort.”
Kuhns asked joint board members if there was any kind of statement the joint boards could make together.
“Is there a statement we should make as a county?” Kuhns said. “I think our families want to know that we are doing everything we can.”
Members of the joint group decided they would draft a joint statement to the public by the boards about safely opening schools this fall.
A second statement was proposed to express their frustration with some of the guidelines released for Illinois education institutions to safely return to in-person classes as the state enters Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
“Our classrooms aren’t big enough to space children six feet apart,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said running multiple bus routes due to limits on how many children can be on a bus at one time would cause an extra expense to school districts.
“The cost of transportation and extra hours it takes for drivers to run one school route multiple times would be economically devastating,” Kuhns said.
Each school board would vote on whether their district would sign the statements.
Kuhns said they would like to get the statement out before students start registering for school.
The next meeting of the combined Effingham County school districts is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Altamont.
