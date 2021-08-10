In the week since Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated masks for all public and private schools serving pre-K through 12th grade, area districts have scrambled to update their guidance as parents and teachers voice their opinions on the matter.
On Monday night, several districts held meetings to discuss their plans for returning to school this month. In Effingham, the Unit 40 School Board voted 4-3 to require masks. This brings their plan into alignment with the governor’s order, despite pressure from parents and some teachers to break with the mandate.
“I think it’s bogus,” said Unit 40 parent Angelique Bridges after the decision was made. “My children won’t wear a mask.”
The Altamont Unit 10 School Board on Monday tabled its decision on the district’s return-to-school plan after a lengthy debate. Another meeting is scheduled to decide on the policy Aug. 16, the night before classes are scheduled to start in Altamont.
“I want to make sure that everybody is informed about what could happen if the school district decides to go against the mandate,” said Altamont Superintendent Casey Adam at the meeting this week. “The first big thing is that we would lose our recognition status with the State of Illinois, meaning our diplomas wouldn’t be worth the paper they were printed on as far as our graduates wanting to apply and enroll in college.”
Adam outlined other consequences, including students becoming ineligible to play in sports sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association and the potential loss of state funding, which totals more than $3 million.
“A substantial portion of the money we depend on to keep the lights on, to pay bus drivers, to feed kids, is very dependent on state funding,” said Adam.
When Pritzker announced the mandate, he also said that there could also be liability issues for school districts that fail to enforce state law.
“If you’re not following the state’s mandate, it might be reasonable for someone to file a lawsuit if someone gets sick in that school and the school’s not following these mitigations,” said the governor last Wednesday.
This liability extends to individual board members, which was a concern in both Effingham and Altamont.
“If I vote to not obey the mandate, I can personally be sued along with the school district,” said Altamont board member Kerry Wolff. “And what they have to prove to show I have personal liability is that I acted with wanton neglect. What will exhibit No. 1 be? That Kerry Wolff acted with wanton neglect? ‘He voted not to follow the Governor’s mandate.’”
“If me and my family are personally liable for decisions we make around this table, I can’t take it. There’s no possible way, so I guess that I have to vote yes,” said Effingham board member Jill Wendling as she voted to require masks in Effingham schools.
Beecher City Unit 20 School Board became the first in the area to decisively buck the mandate. On Monday, its members unanimously passed a plan that says mask use is “recommended.”
All of this comes as coronavirus cases in Illinois rise – disproportionately among young people.
Total cases among young people are up from their lowest point in the pandemic. In the last week of June, provisional IDPH data shows there were 272 cases among those 5-17. In the last week of July, there were 3,082 cases, about the same number as there were in May.
The state’s top public health official said last week that the increase among cases in young people also represents a larger portion of the state’s total caseload.
“In January of this year, about 5.5% of the cases were among those younger than 10 years of age,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said Aug. 4. “Last month, that increased to nearly 15%.”
For people aged 10 to 19, the portion of the state’s total caseload jumped from 13% in January to 23% in July, according to Ezike.
In Effingham, masks will be required for all staff, teachers, students and visitors to Effingham schools in the fall, on a 4-3 vote. Roughly 60 people attended the meeting, where it was decided, and all but one person who spoke was not in favor of following the mandate.
Steve Bone, Jill Wendling, Desha Wear and Board President Robin Klosterman voted for the measure. Chad Thompson, Brad Waldhoff and Jane Willenborg voted against the measure.
“It’s not an easy decision for the board of education,” said Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan. “As situations change, the board can update the plan.”
Effingham schools begin classes on Aug. 25.
Altamont schools have set a special meeting to make a final determination on mask requirements for Aug. 16.
“I don’t know how we do school without funding. I don’t know how we encourage kids to do their best when they can’t play sports and I don’t know how we tell our seniors that their senior year matters if their diploma is worthless,” said Adam, the superintendent, at Monday’s meeting.
Despite Adam’s concern, several board members are wary of requiring masks. Board member Dane Milleville was among the doubtful.
“I’ve read all your documents on the potential risks, but at the end of the day I have to vote based on what I think is right and what I think is best for our kids, not based on fear and for that reason I cannot support making our children wear masks anymore,” Milleville said.
Altamont schools begin classes on Aug. 17.
Catholic schools in the area fall under the Springfield Catholic Diocese, which oversees schools in 28 counties throughout central Illinois.
“The Diocese of Springfield has confirmed that it does apply,” said St. Anthony High School Principal Greg Fearday, meaning masks will be worn.
Teutopolis Unit 50 passed a return-to-school plan last month and has updated its website to include information about the updated requirements from the state, though officials have not updated their plan, which does not require mask wearing. The school board has a meeting scheduled for Aug. 16.
“Any modifications to their July 19-approved Safe Return Plan would occur no earlier than that meeting,” said Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon.
Teutopolis schools start classes on Aug. 17.
Dieterich Unit 30’s School Board met on Monday to further discuss the matter after passing a plan last month that does not require masks. They took no action.
“We, as a board, did not feel like we could make a best-educated decision,” said Board President Cory Niebrugge.
He added that the board will continue to gather information and hold a special meeting soon to settle the issue.
Dieterich schools start classes on Aug. 17.
Beecher City Superintendent of Schools Philip Lark said their board of education voted 5-0 Monday night to “recommend” the use of masks, becoming the only Effingham County district so far to formally defy the governor’s mandate.
Beecher City classes start on Aug. 16.
Stewardson-Strasburg Superintendent Kenneth Schwengel said the current plan approved by the board of education in July said masks are optional. He said the August board meeting, where this may be discussed, is Aug. 18.
Stewardson-Strasburg classes start on Aug. 18.
