Despite the looming threat of the COVID-19 variant omicron, area school districts are chugging through the first days of their second semesters following the traditional winter break.
In each of the five public school districts in Effingham County — Effingham Unit 40, Teutopolis Unit 50, Dieterich Unit 30, Altamont Unit 10 and Beecher City Unit 20 — absences have been limited, with little disruption to staffing or student attendance. Unit 40, for instance, reported 68 students currently in quarantine out of 2,315 tested, with 17 in isolation. The district also reported five staff members in quarantine out of 375 tested, with nine in isolation.
In Teutopolis, 17 students are in quarantine, with five positive tests. No staff members at Unit 50 were in quarantine as of Jan. 6, despite two positives. The district says that 97.7% of students are receiving in-person learning. Numbers were not available for Dieterich, Altamont or Beecher City.
All of this is in stark contrast to larger districts across the state that have had to make adjustments to their plans to start the second half of the school year. In Urbana, for instance, the entire district went to remote learning last week as a result of staffing issues. Danville went remote due to a swath of COVID cases among both students and staff. Peoria Public Schools extended their holiday break one week.
In Effingham, however, it’s been business as usual. Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said every option will be exhausted in order to keep kids in school and keep in-person education running.
“Our goal is to continue to stay in person as long as we have staff members,” said Doan.
Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon credits the work done by students, staff and families with keeping in-person education working for them.
“We continue to be thankful for the efforts of our staff, students and families for ensuring that students are afforded in-person instruction, in the same way they have every day since August 2020,” Sturgeon said. “We continue to appreciate the patience and support of our Wooden Shoes community as we begin the new semester and navigate changing federal and state protocols. We will continue to implement mitigation strategies as we do our part to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.”
Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson and Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam also affirmed their commitment to keeping their districts in-person as long as it is feasible.
“We are back at school, in person and we are committed to in-person learning,” Jackson said.
“We remain committed to in-person teaching,” Adam said. “If we did not have the staff to teach, drive buses, etc., we would have to consider a closure but that would be an absolute last resort. Thankfully, we have not had that happen as our cases have not spiked here among our students and staff.”
Doan knows that there is risk to keeping things status quo during high-risk pandemic periods. He said they have experienced spikes in positive tests following holiday periods, whether that be winter break or spring break.
“In the past two years, increases have happened after we’ve had holidays,” Doan said. “Over break, you have people having family get-togethers and traveling. Some did not, I’m sure, but it seems like a lot of people still did. You go home, you come back, they get tested, and they’re positive. They didn’t have it when they left.”
Even with that, he’s confident schools can be safe places for kids and staff to be with the proper protocols. Testing is an important aspect of that, with regular symptomatic testing for students and staff with the purpose of keeping kids in the classroom learning.
“From day one, the schools have not been the issue,” Doan said. “It’s been outside the schools. We’ve had the mitigations that were requested, required and mandated. We’ve done that from day one and we keep moving forward. We want to do what we can. We continue to look at options along those lines.
“We’ll work together. Everyone’s working together to try to make sure we continue to have in-person learning.”
