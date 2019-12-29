As we say goodbye to 2019 and celebrate the beginning of a new year, area residents are optimistic about what’s in store for 2020.
Brooke Dunn of Mason is looking forward to 2020 for one main reason.
“I started my New Year’s resolution a couple of months ago,” Dunn said as she visited the Village Square Mall in Effingham Saturday afternoon. “I have lost between 15 and 20 pounds since September.”
“My resolution would be to continue eating better into the new year,” she said.
Country Inns and Suites front desk associate Kimberly Crafton of Neoga doesn’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions.
“People pretty much forget their New Year’s resolutions after they sober up, and I don’t forget mine because I really don’t do it just for the New Year. I strive to be a better person every day and I don’t need a resolution for that,” said Crafton.
“As I got older, I realized people were blowing off their resolutions by the middle of January,” Crafton said. “So, I just don’t really subscribe to that part of it.”
Crafton, who has six children between the ages of 18 and 26 — all living on their own, said she looks forward to 2020.
“I am hoping to buy my first house next year,” Crafton said. “I’ve been working all year for it.”
Kasey Schlanser of Beecher City is also looking forward to the possibility of finding a new place to live in 2020. Schlanser has two daughters living with her: 10-year-old Jalizah Burgess and 4-year-old Rayghan Lilly.
Schlanser moved back to the area after her home near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was flooded three years ago. She started as a server at one of the Denny’s restaurants in Effingham two years ago.
“I look forward to moving into a different house in 2020,” Schlanser said. “I just need to get approved for a loan.”
Camdyn Dunn is looking forward to 2020 for a couple of reasons, one of which is significant.
“I look forward to getting my driver’s license in May,” said Dunn, who will be a junior at Neoga High School next year.
While Taylor Gephart of Dieterich is also excited for the new year, she isn’t into New Year’s resolutions.
“I usually don’t go too gung-ho on my New Year’s resolutions,” Gephart said. “I always try to stay fit throughout the year.”
“I never set anything crazy for myself,” Gephart said. “New Year’s resolutions are not for me, but I think a lot of people try to stick with them.”
Gephart is a physical therapy major at Indiana State University and works as a sales associate for Factory Connection in the Village Square Mall during her winter break. Gephart has a special reason she looks forward to 2020.
“I’m starting a new tutoring job on campus,” Gephart said. “So, I’m really excited about that.”
Dustin Hollinshead of Mason didn’t have a special reason to look forward to the new year as visited the mall Saturday.
He is just hoping the new year “is better than this last one.”
