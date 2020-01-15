The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported two crashes that involved area residents Tuesday.
Authorities said the first incident occurred at 7:44 a.m. in Watson Township on U.S. Hwy 45, 300 feet north of 875th Rd. At that time, four vehicles were traveling northbound on the highway.
A 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Delbert A. Carter, 67, of Louisville, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Garrat A. McCullough, 23, of Lawrenceville and a 1992 Chevy Utility driven by Robbie Hunt, 49, of Flora were all slowing or stopped in traffic when a 2007 Ford Expedition driven by Glenda E. Cooper, 54, of Flora struck Carter's unit from behind.
Carter's vehicle then collided with McCullough's vehicle, which then struck Hunt's vehicle. Cooper and a passenger in Carter's vehicle, Rose M. Pritchard, 67, of Louisville, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.
Authorities said all drivers and Pritchard were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident. Cooper was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 6 p.m. that same day, another accident occurred in Banner Township.
Ocea M. Lindsey, 19, of Altamont was traveling southbound on Shelby County Rd. 2900 East in a 2006 Chevy Equinox. Lindsey continued south through the T-intersection and struck a tree.
Lindsey was treated at the scene by Abbott Ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries and was not transported to a medical facility. Authorities said Lindsey was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
