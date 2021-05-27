Memorial Day observances are planned across the area over the weekend, beginning in Watson on Saturday morning and concluding with a ceremony in Stewardson on Monday afternoon.
Saturday, May 29
WATSON
9 am. – A Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled to be held at Watson Cemetery. Participating organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman V. F. W. Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40 et 8 Voiture 1439.
Sunday, May 30
TEUTOPOLIS
9 a.m. – Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 is hosting a Memorial Day service at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. Participating Veterans organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman V. F. W. Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40 et 8 Voiture 1439.
Monday, May 31
EFFINGHAM
9 a.m. – Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Participating Veterans organizations include Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman V. F. W. Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40 et 8 Voiture 1439.
10:30 a.m. – Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Oakridge Cemetery.
Effingham American Legion Post 120 Commander Gary West is master of ceremonies. The Invocation and Benediction will be given by Reverend Katie Orth, Tyler Koester, Kevin Olsen and Shad Soltwedel are raising the colors and Julie and Pat Zuber is singing the National Anthem.
A Placing of the Wreaths by members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman V. F. W. Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40 et 8 Voiture 1439.
Keynote speaker for the ceremony is Chief Warrant Officer Three Kevin Wernsing, retired United States Marine Corps. Wernsing served from June 1996 to October 2016. His stations of duty include U.S. Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, AZ, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina and U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.
He served on seven deployments and participated in Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Sergeant-at-Arms Bill Copple will command a 21-Gun Salute and Matt Stead is playing taps to close the ceremony.
After the ceremony in Oakridge Cemetery, there is a ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11 a.m.
ALTAMONT
10 a.m. – The annual Memorial Day Parade sponsored by the Altamont Masonic Lodge #533 begins at Altamont Community High School traveling through downtown to Union Cemetery. Line up for the parade starts at 9 a.m. at the high school and there is no registration fee.
Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger V.F.W. Post 7676 of Altamont and Auxiliary is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at Union Cemetery shortly after the parade starting at approximately 10:45-11 a.m. Keynote speaker is Greg Sapp. The Altamont Community High School band is performing and Judy Burrow is playing Taps.
Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 is hosting a BBQ on the triangle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SAINT ELMO
1 p.m. – Weakley-Rowland American Legion Post 420 is having an abbreviated ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial. A wreath will be set, gun volley and taps. There is not a scheduled speaker this year.
EDGEWOOD
10 a.m. – Keeler-Adams American Legion Post 1168 and Auxiliary is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery. Keynote speaker is John Monnet who will also give the opening and closing prayer. There will be a reading of the departed comrades, a 21-Gun Salute and Taps played by Kayla Packer.
STEWARDSON
1 p.m. – Wilbur Broughton American Legion Post 611 and Auxiliary is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Stewardson Cemetery. Keynote speaker is Steve Harder. There will be a 21-Gun Salute followed by Taps.
BROWNSTOWN
10 a.m. – V.F.W. Post 9770 is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Brownstown Park. Keynote speaker is Fayette County Sheriff Chris Palmer.
