Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City
“The Governor is acting like it is an act of political courage to take more money from taxpayers and waste it on unsustainable and out of control government spending.” “The political class may deem a budget with a $3 billion hole a ‘balanced budget,’ but the views of political insiders are not the stark realities of the Governor’s fiscally irresponsible budget. Catering to insiders and career politicians is the opposite of real political courage. That is not leadership. That is pandering. That is an unwillingness to make tough decisions. That is the status quo and the type of decisions that have created Illinois’ financial mess in the first place.”
“Our jobs numbers are a reflection of a shrinking workforce — not dynamic growth in new jobs.” “As long as we continue to raise taxes, spend money we do not have and fail to address the growing pension deficit, we will continue to lose people and our economy will continue to shrink. Illinois should be a leader economically in the Midwest. Instead, our state continues to lag behind. It is embarrassing and it needs to change. Governor Pritzker demonstrated today how out of touch he is with the working families. These are the people who have to pay for his agenda. Yes, he acknowledged that taxes are too high, but he took no responsibility for the role has played in raising them.”
“One of the few advantages of owning a business in Illinois is that we have abundant and inexpensive supplies of energy which has helped us keep a solid manufacturing base.” “If the Governor has his way, these advantages will disappear, and we lose a lot of good paying jobs in Illinois. The Governor’s far-left policies will hurt small business owners and cost real people their livelihood. I will continue to oppose the Governor’s radical environmental agenda.”
“If the Governor was serious about pension reform, he would support my plan that protects working-class pensions while respecting taxpayers and making the system sustainable for future generations.”
“The number of legislators being charged with federal crimes is astounding and it appears there is more to come.” “Self-dealing and influence peddling are a serious problem and it is not going to be solved by a task force, tough talk or a few token pieces of legislation. It is only going to be solved with real, meaningful reform to go at the heart of the problem. The time for talk on anti-corruption measures is past. It’s time for action.”
Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville
“I hear all of the time from people who are either planning on leaving Illinois or are actively considering it.” “People are tired of the bad policies and the lack of concern for what is happening in Illinois and they are voting with their feet. Illinois has had positive job growth, but this is a direct result of the Trump economy. The Illinois economy could have seen even more growth had our state government done a better job managing the budget and the state economy.”
“Illinois has the highest combination of state local taxes in the country.” “It is a perfect storm of high taxes, bad economic policies and a far-left social agenda that are driving people out of the state in droves. Instead of addressing these problems, the only thing I heard today is the Governor’s commitment to do more of the same. It is no wonder that so many people are interested in the process to separate from Chicago.”
“Just yesterday we had another former legislator plead guilty to felony corruption charges. When will enough be enough?” “It sounds like the Governor is interested in real reform – not just press release fodder but we will see. We need to root out the culture of corruption in Springfield once and for all.”
“We are all in agreement on what the problems are but there are vast differences on the solutions.” “The reason we do not see the Governor outlining any specific ideas on how to fix pensions or how to lower property taxes is because the only we can legitimately accomplish these goals would be to reduce spending and the Democrat majority in the House and the Senate along with the Governor have no interest in meaningful spending reforms.
Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia
“It seems that not a week goes by that we don’t learn of new allegations of corruption within Springfield,” said Rep. Bailey. “The Governor’s seemingly well intentioned attempt to placate Republicans simply does not go far enough. We need to focus on real, total reform to root out the corruption in Springfield.”
Governor Pritzker did not mention today the subject of redistricting reform or fair maps. Previously, he indicated his willingness to support redistricting reform, and his refusal to sign a gerrymandered map.
SJRCA 4/HJRCA 15 is a fair map proposal that has received bipartisan support, but so far neither the governor nor Speaker Madigan have said whether or not they support that proposal.
“Until we see cooperation from Speaker Madigan, any effort to prevent this undemocratic process of legislators selecting their voters and not the other way around will gain no traction,” Bailey continued. “This proposed legislation is a start. I urge Governor Pritzker to take a stand against Speaker Madigan and follow through on his promise of redistricting reform.”
Governor Pritzker touted the bipartisanship of the past year as reason for hope, but there continues to be serious issues plaguing our state.
“Corruption, FBI investigations, high taxes on property and gas, are all driving people from Illinois. We need to do whatever we can to curb this loss. I look forward to the coming session and working with both Republicans and Democrats to help the people of Illinois,” concluded Rep. Bailey.
Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet
“Governor Pritzker gave a good speech laying out his vision for Illinois. But, after the much vaunted summer/fall property tax relief task force empowered by the Democrat majorities imploded, I definitely would have liked to hear more specifics from the Governor on the issue of property tax relief for working families.
On ethics reform, I don’t see how you can have ‘ethics reform’ that doesn’t tackle changing the way legislative redistricting is done. As I see it, as long as legislators are drawing their own districts — for their own self-interest — you are going to continue to have problems. His speech didn’t have a single word devoted to Fair Maps and I think he missed a major opportunity. It is beyond time to give the people of Illinois their state back.”
