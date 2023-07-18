State legislators from the area released statements on Tuesday condemning the Illinois Supreme Court ruling that permits the elimination of cash bail to move forward:
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich:
“The political leaders in Illinois are about one thing – self-preservation. JB Pritzker contributed millions in the last election cycle to elect Democrats to the Illinois Supreme and his reward is the mental gymnastics used to justify eradicating cash bail which is enshrined in our Constitution in the very first article. What has happened today is another example of the culture of corruption that has been the hallmark of Illinois politics for far too long.
There will be more criminals put back on the street as a result of this law which will put people’s lives at risk. It also will make it even tougher for people to cooperate with police and identify suspects. They will be less willing to ID criminals out of fear they will be targeted once the suspect is released from custody. The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to put politics ahead of common-sense and the plain language of the Constitution has put lives at risk.”
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City:
“According to the ruling, ‘The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public.’
“But Article 1 Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution reads: ‘All persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for the following offenses where the proof is evident or the presumption great: capital offenses; offenses for which a sentence of life imprisonment may be imposed as a consequence of conviction; and felony offenses for which a sentence of imprisonment, without conditional and revocable release, shall be imposed by law as a consequence of conviction, when the court, after a hearing, determines that release of the offender would pose a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person. The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus shall not be suspended except in cases of rebellion or invasion when the public safety may require it.’
“There is no ambiguity about Article 1 Section 9. The frequency with which the Governor, the legislature, and our political courts blatantly ignore and violate our Constitution should have all Illinois citizens on high alert. But then again, there are justices on the Supreme Court who are serving primarily because of the campaign donations they received from JB Pritzker. This ruling defies common sense and is another illustration of the corruption we have in Illinois. JB Pritzker and the Democrats redrew the Supreme Court districts to ensure a Democrat majority on the Court and then JB Pritzker solidified the Democrat victories in the last election with millions of dollars in campaign donations. People wondering how the justices on the Supreme Court can ignore the English language and uphold the SAFE-T Act need to look no further than the millions of campaign cash donated to justices Elizabeth Rochford and Mary O’Brien.”
State Senator Steve McClure, R-Springfield:
“It’s disappointing that the Supreme Court overruled our state’s constitution and the will of the people of Illinois by upholding the SAFE-T Act. This ruling is just one more blow to the credibility of the Illinois Supreme Court, particularly after two of the justices accepted a million dollars from the main proponent of the Act—Governor JB Pritzker. This is yet another victory for the people who choose to commit crimes in our state. Where are the victories for the victims?”
State Senator Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet:
“The Democrats have endangered the citizens of Illinois. In fact, their original draft was so terrible it has been through multiple amendments so far. But no amount of amendments will fix the SAFE-T Act, it needs to be repealed.”
