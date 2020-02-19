Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet)
“There’s a lot that I agreed with him on, and there were certainly some worthy priorities in this budget, but the Democrats just passed one of the biggest income tax hikes in state history in 2017, and it’s still not enough. They want more money in tax increases to cover their $1.6 billion in new spending. At the end of the day, I am concerned that it seems like it’s never enough for them.”
Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon)
“The facts are these: The governor is proposing to increase state government spending by over $2 billion. Even more disconcerting is that two-thirds of this substantial increase is based upon the Governor’s tax increase plan, which has yet to be approved by the state’s voters. But perhaps most troubling, the governor has done that for which he once criticized his predecessor – holding schools, infrastructure spending and small-business owners budgetarily hostage by proposing that if his tax increase plan is not approved, school funding, transportation and tax refunds will be reduced. I look forward to what I hope will be the Democratic majority’s rejection of this tactic so that we can set aside the governor’s plan and go to work on a budget that is actually balanced and funds our priorities.”
Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City)
“My first observation is that at no time during the speech did the governor mention anything about the overall price tag of the budget, which I found to be unusual. Secondly, the budget again seems to be another bloated budget built on tax revenue that has yet to materialize. Much of the success of his budget is contingent on voters approving the Progressive Income Tax that is on the ballot in November.
Taxpayers need protection in Illinois. That is why I am introducing a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights that includes a voter referendum for state and local tax increases, a 1% cap on property taxes and a spending cap that ties the growth of government spending to the CPI. Illinois has the highest combination of state and local taxes in the nation and Gov. Pritzker’s plans will make them even higher. Instead of finding more ways to spend money we don’t have; let's reduce our liabilities and crowd out waste.
The budget proposal outlined today again expands and increases spending without any meaningful spending reforms. The governor went out of his way to say that a change to the Constitution to allow the Legislature to fix pension was a fantasy that was not going to happen. The real fantasy is that we are going to lower property taxes and properly fund core services and education just by speaking optimistically about it.
If the governor was serious about lasting pension reform that will save middle class pensions, he would support my legislation that ties the growth of benefits to the growth of the economy – in other words, the taxpayer’s ability to pay. Let’s cap pension payouts at 132K, protecting working-class pensions and creating a tier 3 defined contribution system for new employees. It’s time for real action, not flowery rhetoric from the governor.
Blind optimism will not fix our state's major imbalances. We know the fixes; we just need to summon the political courage to act on them. This governor is not serious about showing the real leadership that tackling our tough issues will require and that is an unfortunate missed opportunity.
Finally, the governor went out his way to talk about Illinois being 'one' state. I was pleased to see that our movement born out of frustration with his policies are resonating with him. Yes, Illinois is one state, but we are divided dramatically in our priorities and values. Instead of coming after our Second Amendment rights, requiring people to pay for abortion services, and destroying our private sector economy, politicians from Chicago should try to understand the views of people from downstate have on the issues important to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.