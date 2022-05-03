Here’s how area lawmakers reacted to the leaked preliminary U.S. Supreme Court opinion regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade:
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor:
“Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. We live in a state where Democrats hold a supermajority in both chambers, but our laws are too extreme. As Governor, my focus will be restoring parental notification, ending taxpayer-funded abortion, and prioritizing and ensuring viable options that save lives and support women and families before, during, and after pregnancy.”
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich:
“We need to have a judicial branch in America that is not subject to the political whims and rhetoric of campaigns through leaked reports of possible decisions, but is focused on the Constitution, our rights and responsibilities, and that every life has value in our country. I am cautiously hopeful that the speculation is accurate that the Court may overturn that decision on actual Constitutional grounds. This is a monumental decision and would place the decision back on to the states so we have tremendous amount of work to do here in the State of Illinois.
“This is a leaked ruling, which is unprecedented. However, if true this ruling is certainly a monumental one for our nation.
“It is in my mind a call to action for every pro-life voter in Illinois to elect pro-life legislators and ensure we have a pro-life Governor. Thanks to far-left politicians, Illinois has a law in place ensuring our state’s extreme pro-abortion laws will remain untouched in the event Roe v Wade is overturned.
“We can change the law in Illinois, but we need pro-life voters to get involved in electing pro-life legislators now more than ever. The Supreme Court ruling represents a significant opportunity to save the lives of countless unborn babies, but the real work is only just beginning. I urge every pro-life voter to stand up and let their vote be heard.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland:
“Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life! Our prayers during the March for Life were answered!”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois:
“If this draft opinion becomes reality, a small group far-right Justices would be stripping away protected constitutional rights that millions of American families — including my own — have relied on for 50 years — and that 70% of Americans believe should be legal. The institution, and the Justices who claimed Roe was ‘settled law,’ will struggle to survive the stench of this decision.
“In a nation with a growing maternal mortality crisis and often inaccessible healthcare, without affordable childcare or universal paid leave, forcing births on millions of people — even when the mother’s life could be at risk — is particularly cruel. Before finalizing their decision in this case, I hope these Justices recognize that you cannot ban abortions, you can only criminalize safe abortions — and that their decision in this case could have far-reaching consequences on many, many other rights.”
