It may not seem like Effingham has any homeless people, but officials say the problem is hidden in plain sight.
"We always have people coming in talking about sleeping outside or sleeping in their car," said CEFS Outreach Director Cindy Mayer.
In the most recent Housing and Urban Development fiscal year, from October 2018 to September 2019, Effingham County had 58 households needing assistance. In the other six counties that CEFS serves, there were 287 households in need of assistance; on average about 47 households per county.
Surveys are done yearly on a day in the last week of January from midnight to midnight. The most recent count was conducted on Jan. 30.
During the count in Effingham County, officials encountered four people who were unsheltered from four households, two veterans and a person who was homeless due to domestic violence.
In the other six counties the organization serves, there were 24 living in homeless shelters and seven unsheltered people. That included 17 households, one person homeless due to domestic violence and two who were homeless due to substance abuse.
Mayer said these numbers do not include a person who is "couch surfing." If that counted, the numbers would be larger, she said. Mayer said the main four causes of homelessness are lack of affordable housing, mental health, being underemployed and domestic violence.
The number of area people homeless is rising.
The group only encountered 17 homeless people last year. Mayer has done four point-in-time counts and said the most recent count had the most unsheltered homeless people she has encountered in her time as outreach director.
Mayer said of the four homeless people encountered in January in Effingham County, three of them had been homeless for longer than one year.
Anyone who is homeless needs to be referred to CEFS. The organization works with Catholic Charities, school districts, FISH human services and churches.
Mayer said the state has doubled the budget for hotel funds but those have run out.
"There's typically not enough to get through a year," she said.
Mayer said she is trying to bring awareness to the issue and has done two presentations locally on homelessness.
To help combat homelessness, Mayer recommends making donations to organizations that provide support to the homeless. Mayor said for someone needing housing or gas cards, that support can help prevent people from becoming homeless.
