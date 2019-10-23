Highway District 7 encompasses 16 counties in southeastern Illinois and includes the cities of Decatur, Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham, Sullivan and Vandalia, plus many smaller communities that serve as satellites for the larger employment areas or as focal points of this farming area. The state highway system in District 7 consists of 1,623 miles of highways and 777 bridges, supporting 9.4 million vehicle miles of travel daily.
The program for state and local highways will average $3.91 billion annually for FY 2020-2025. Approximately $1.29 billion will be provided during FY 2020-2025 for improvements to state highways in District 7.
Major highway projects of interest that are tentatively scheduled during FY 2020-2025 include:
Interstate 57 at Eastern Illinois Railroad, 0.3 mile south of Neoga interchange and US 45 at Neoga interchange in Cumberland County. Four bridge replacements, median crossovers and railroad flagger are scheduled during FY 2021-2025 at a cost of $18.4 million. This project has been approved for Illinois Special Bridge Program funding.
Interstate 57 from US 45 at Neoga to Coles County line in Cumberland County. Resurfacing on 3.7 miles (including ramp repair) at the Neoga interchange, scour mitigation and wing wall repair are programmed in FY 2020 at a cost of $10.3 million.
Interstate 57 at Illinois 16 interchange east of Mattoon in Coles County. Two bridge replacements and interchange reconstruction are programmed during FY 2021-2025 at a cost of $31.2 million. This project has been approved for Illinois Special Bridge Funding.
Interstate 70 from abandoned railroad bridge at Altamont to 0.8 mile east of Altamont interchange in Effingham County. Reconstruction of one mile, bridge superstructure replacement, bridge removal and bridge raising are programmed during FY 2021-2025 at a cost of $14 million.
Interstate 72 from the Sangamon County line to half a mile west of US 51 at Forsyth in Macon County. Resurfacing on 19.6 miles (including ramp repair) and a bridge superstructure replacement and railroad ﬂagger over Illinois 121 and Illinois Central Railroad northwest of Decatur are programmed during FY 2021-2025 at a cost of $55 million. A portion of this project has been approved for Illinois Special Bridge Program funding.
Illinois 1 at Embarras River Overflow, one mile north of US 50 and 0.5 mile north of US 50 in Lawrence County. A bridge replacement for each structure is programmed in FY2020 at a total cost of $13.4 million. This project has been approved for Illinois Special Bridge Program funding.
Illinois 121 from 0.7 mile southeast of Dalton City to North 20th Street in Mattoon. Resurfacing on 29.2 miles and ADA improvements are programmed during FY 2020-2025 at a cost of $19 million.
Of this total, resurfacing on 15.5 miles and ADA improvements from the eastern corporate limits of Sullivan to 20th Street in Mattoon are programmed in FY 2020 at a cost of $8.6 million.
Old US 51 Business/North Main Street/Franklin Street/North Water Street from Interstate 72 to US 36 in Decatur. Resurfacing on 7 miles, ADA improvements, land acquisition and engineering surveys are programmed during FY 2020-2025 at a cost of $11.2 million. Of this total, land acquisition and engineering surveys are programmed in FY 2020 at a cost of $750,000.
