Last year the pandemic forced schools to try outdoor ceremonies, virtual graduation mashups and drive-thru celebrations to honor their graduating classes. This year area schools are getting ready to return to more traditional setups, albeit with masks and audiences that are more spread out than usual.
Faith Aherin is the class president at Dieterich High School and says senior year traditions are important. She recently participated in a Dieterich tradition of making a human pyramid with other seniors.
“We watched the seniors do this before us, so it was nice to get to do some of these things,” she said.
Lamenting the lack of a senior trip, Aherin added that a somewhat normal graduation will be nice.
“I’m just excited,” she said. “This is almost the new normal. It’s cool that we can have a ceremony.”
That can-do attitude among the area’s students has been noticed at other schools as well.
“The senior class has really rolled with the punches extremely well,” said St. Anthony High School Principal Greg Fearday. “We’ve enjoyed having them.
For administrators, navigating the maze of regulations and communicating details about graduation ceremonies has been a challenge, with many area schools making last-minute changes to plans based on the governor’s announcement that event capacity limits would be raised to 60% on May 14, just a day or two before most schools’ ceremonies.
“With the governor’s recent transition, the opportunity to have the event indoors is greatly appreciated,” said Teutopolis Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon. “We’re grateful for the state’s announcement and we’re very excited for our students and their families.”
Other schools raised the limit on the number of people students are allowed to invite. Effingham High School and Stewardson-Strasburg High School doubled the number of tickets they were giving each graduate.
Every area high school will be holding an in-person ceremony, with almost all of them hosted indoors. Details about each of the area’s high school graduation ceremonies are below.
Effingham High School
Graduation will be held on May 23 at 2 p.m. at the school’s main gymnasium. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for early entry. Each graduate will receive eight tickets for guests that are unvaccinated. Vaccinated attendees do not need a ticket, but will need to show proof of being vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the event and a photo ID.
St. Anthony High School
Graduation will be held on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. at an outdoor ceremony at St. Anthony High School. Ten chairs will be provided per graduate, though more people may attend if they bring their own chairs. Groups of chairs will be set apart from each other to encourage social distancing between family groups. The event will be held inside St. Anthony Church in case of rain.
Teutopolis High School
Graduation will be held on May 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the J.H. Griffin Gym at Teutopolis High School. There is no ticketing requirement. Attendees will be expected to follow IDPH guidelines for masking and social distancing.
Altamont Community High School
Graduation will be held on May 15 at 1 p.m. in the ACHS gymnasium. Attendees will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Dieterich Junior-Senior High School
Graduation will be held on May 15 at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. There is no requirement for tickets, though the school had planned to do so prior to the governor announcing the latest state guidance for large events. Attendees will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Cowden-Herrick Senior High School
Graduation will be held on May 16. There will be two ceremonies at 2 and 4 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Students will be split based on last name, with names beginning with “A” through “J” participating in the 2 p.m. ceremony and students with the names beginning with “K” through “W” participating in the 4 p.m. ceremony.
Neoga Junior-Senior High School
Graduation will be held on May 15 at 2 p.m. at the school’s gymnasium. There are no restrictions from the school on the number of attendees, though they will be expected to wear masks while there.
Stewardson-Strasburg High School
Graduation will be held on May 16 at 3 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Graduates will be allowed 20 guests, though the school originally planned to allow 10 guests per graduate. Attendees will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing while inside.
Beecher City Junior-Senior High School
Beecher City held its graduation ceremony on May 8 at 2 p.m. in its gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.