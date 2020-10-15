A massive fire north of Altamont Wednesday afternoon burned a path nearly five miles wide, burning about 1,000 acres, Altamont Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jon Becker said on Facebook.
He said the fire started shortly after 1 p.m. when a combine harvesting crops experienced a mechanical failure, injuring the combine operator. He said fire spread north and east at a rapid rate.
Meteorologist Erin Roberson with the National Weather Service in Lincoln said the wind speed in our area on WEdnesday afternoon was 25 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph. She said Effingham County at the time was not under red flag, which signals an increased risk of fire.
Meanwhile, a fire crew was dispatched at 3:18 p.m. from the Tri-County Fire Protection District to the Leo Delhaute farm in Shelby county, 2.5 miles north of Beecher City, for a field fire that consumed approximately two acres, according to Tri-County Fire Protection District Chief Doug Ray.
He said nine firefighters at the time of the were assisting Altamont Fire Protection District north of Altamont with three pieces of firefighting equipment – a tanker, engine and a four-wheel drive. Ray said he sent an assistant chief and a firefighter to to the Delhaute fire with an fire engine.
“We had four fires we were helping with,” Ray said. “We were at Altamont for eight hours. I've been fighting fires for 41 years and that was one of the worse field fires I've ever seen.”
After the Delhaute fire was out, Ray said the department was called to assist the Shumway Fire Protection District with a field fire, sending a UTV side-by-side and a tank.
At 5:02 p.m., Tri-County Fire was called to assist Watson Fire Protection District with a fire between Watson and Dieterich.
“Everyone got back to the station at about 9:30 Wednesday night,” Ray said. “It was a long day. I hope we don't have any more for a while.”
“The response from the community from water tankers to businesses, farmers bringing in equipment and the resources that showed up in Altamont was unbelievable,” Ray said. “We live in a small community that comes together. It's unreal. It's something you don't see in the big city.”
