Area families in need this holiday season received a meal, gifts and so much more Saturday during Enduring Freedom Ministries’ Locker Blessings event at their headquarters in Shumway.
More than 180 families across Effingham County came out to receive a bit of Christmas cheer from volunteers and Enduring Freedom's loyal staff. Each family took a number and sat down at a table in the Five and Two Restaurant at the front of the building, where they received a meal made hot and fresh in the kitchen.
After their number was called, parents shopped for groceries while the children got a package of gifts out of one of the many lockers located in the back of the building. Each child received toys, books, puzzles, treats, blankets, coats, Bibles and coloring books out of the lockers. At the end, each family shopped for clothing in the facility’s clothing store.
While Enduring Freedom Ministries has become a community mainstay for its help in terms of helping out those less fortunate, the organization’s director, Vickie Kight, sees an event like this as something more, something that comes from a calling to serve God.
“The Lord put it on my heart that this place was going to be a pantry,” Kight said. “I was obedient to Him and two weeks later, we started serving outside on the Circle Drive and it just grew from there. It isn’t a need that we’re trying to meet — we’re just trying to keep up with Him. It says in Matthew 25:35 that we are to feed the people, clothe the people, visit the sick (and) those in jail and that’s what we do.”
The event draws families from far and wide, with no limit being placed on who Enduring Freedom Ministries can help through Locker Blessings. Charlene and Stan Mosby came to Shumway on Saturday with their two children, Tania and Chasten. The pressures of COVID-19 really hit the family hard in 2021; last month, Charlene was diagnosed with the virus and ended up suffering from pneumonia as a result.
The family suffered greatly, as financial pressures added up throughout the year. She said that it sent everything in her life spiraling downwards, with her on oxygen losing income while her children were out of school with the virus.
“I’m no longer working right now because my foot’s messed up,” Charlene said. “I missed 42 days of work on account of it and now my foot’s messed up so I’m missing more (work).”
As a result, the family called EFM and the organization got them set up to receive the help that they need from this event.
“I called the number for this and they were like, ‘No problem, we’ll get your kids set up with some stuff,’” Charlene said.
Some people, like the Mosbys, came to Locker Blessings for the first time on Saturday while others have been coming for years. The key to bringing people back for Kight is treating everyone with respect, something that comes through work and meeting people where they are.
“What we tell everybody is, the first time (you come), we’re just getting acquainted,” Kight said. “The second time you come in, we become friends. The third time, we’re family and that’s how we look at it.”
She credits the support of people throughout Effingham County for making her mission and Locker Blessings the success that it is, with businesses and other organizations giving back to make sure that Kight and her group have everything that the need to provide to those less fortunate.
“We are amazed with the help that we get,” Kight said. “We had a situation (Friday) night where we had to buy over 100 coats and I said, ‘We can’t spend more than $1,200 because I don’t know how we’re going to pay bills if we’re going to do this.’ We just trust in the Lord, we got these kids enough coats, I got here, we delivered the coats and there was some mail sitting on the table. There was a check for $2,500 (after) we spent $1,200.22. We got the money back and more.”
Each year, Kight sees the excitement on each child’s face as he or she opens a locker, knowing that they have brightened the spirit of a child’s Christmas. For the families, they are grateful knowing that there is someone out there with the caring heart and mind to take care of them during this season of giving.
“We’re thankful for places like this,” Stan said. “It’s really a blessing and hopefully, it will continue to go on because for the Mosby family, we’re grateful for it. Hopefully, it will get better for us and that’s what we’re looking for.”
