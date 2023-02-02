EFFINGHAM — In celebration of Catholic Schools Week, students from St. Anthony High School, St. Anthony Grade School, Sacred Heart Grade School, St. Thomas the Apostle Grade School, and St. Michael the Archangel Grade School all gathered in the St. Anthony High School Enlow Center gymnasium on Wednesday to take part in the Mass led by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.
Due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic, the various schools involved in the annual event have been limited in the extent to which they’ve been able to participate in recent years.
“This is our first time in a few years,” said St. Anthony Director of Operations Carrie Koenig.
Students from all five schools were able to meet face to face again Wednesday and celebrate Catholic Schools Week together.
As he addressed the crowd of what Koenig said exceeded 1,000 students, Paprocki focused his attention on the challenges he said Catholic schools are facing and emphasized what he sees as the urgent need to support the Catholic school system in order to secure the future of Catholicism in an increasingly secular world.
“To varying degrees, our schools are facing financial, operational, and cultural disruptions and risk, just at the time when the need for Catholic school system is more urgent,” Paprocki said.
The bishop declared Catholic Schools Week a time for the renewal of the mission of Catholic schools, which includes 36 elementary schools and seven high schools within the Springfield diocese that, according to the bishop, collectively educate more than 10,000 students.
“It is good for us to be here and take part in this holy sacrifice of the Mass as we celebrate Catholic School Week, during which we renew our commitment to the mission of Catholic schools in forming the youth of our church into potential disciples of Jesus Christ,” Paprocki said.
He referred to the Catholic school system as the “central pillar” of the Catholic community, and he recognized the schools’ staff and faculty for the important role they play within this system.
“Our schools recognize the responsibility to parents to serve as the first teachers of the faith to their children,” Paprocki said. “Our teachers are not merely employees. Our teachers are ministers of the church.”
The bishop said the future of Catholicism depends on parishioners supporting Catholic schools.
“Just as public schools are supported by all taxpayers, whether they approve it or not, Catholic schools must be supported by all parishioners, lest Catholic schools become either an option only for the wealthy or disappear entirely,” he said.
Additionally, the bishop pointed to Catholic schools as the most effective means by which the Catholic Church has been able to form and teach future generations of dedicated parishioners.
“Our school communities are an extended part of our parish community,” Paprocki said.
As he spoke Wednesday, the bishop also stressed the importance of the role of the family, particularly parents, in shaping a child’s faith and familiarizing them with Catholic teachings.
Throughout Wednesday’s Mass, St. Anthony High School Chorus teacher Angela Tkachuk led students from multiple schools in various songs, including “Here at This Table,” “Taste and See” and “One Bread, One Body.”
St. Anthony High School senior Will Hoene has been taking part in the Catholic Schools Week Mass for several years now and reflected on it afterward.
“I thought it was pretty cool that we could bring the schools together,” Hoene said.
