An Arcola man was injured on Interstate 57 in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning two miles north of Edgewood.
Illinois State Police said in a preliminary crash report Kyle L. Kepley, 22, of Arcola, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck north on I-57 approximately two miles north of Edgewood when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder coming to rest in the right ditch facing southeast. The accident occurred at 7:35 a.m.
Kepley was cited on charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage..
