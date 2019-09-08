An Arcola man was injured on Interstate 57 in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning two miles north of Edgewood.

Illinois State Police said in a preliminary crash report Kyle L. Kepley, 22, of Arcola, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck north on I-57 approximately two miles north of Edgewood when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder coming to rest in the right ditch facing southeast. The accident occurred at 7:35 a.m.

Kepley was cited on charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage..

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

Tags

Reporter/Videographer

Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.