The Effingham County Chamber Workforce Development Committee excitedly invites you to the Apprenticeship Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7:30 a.m. – noon p.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a portable, nationally recognized credential.
The Apprenticeship Symposium will introduce the ins and outs of the Apprentice Program and how it is a win-win solution for both the employer and apprentice to help grow the footprint of the Effingham County workforce.
The Symposium will include speakers in Talent Management & Local Programs:
• Bonnie Moore, Director-Center for Business & Industry, Lake Land College.
• Jeff Fritchtnitch, Workforce Development Director, EC-JOBS.
• Kim Kuchenbrod, Work-Based Learning & Talent Management Administrator, Illinois State University, and Contract Staff, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
• Norma Lansing, Effingham Regional Career Academy.
A panel discussion on the Employers’ Perspectives on Apprenticeships includes:
• Leslie Tarble, Owner, 3Sisters Logistics.
• Nathan Butt, Production Support Director, Quad Graphics.
• Robert Woolum, Apprentice Program Supervisor, North American Lighting-Corporate HQ.
• Robin Brown, Relations Manager, The Equity.
The cost to attend the symposium is $15 per person and includes a continental breakfast. Educators receive a complimentary registration thanks to the Education Sponsor, Dr. Austin Cheney and the EIU Lumpkin College of Business & Technology.
More information can be found on the Chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events or by calling the Chamber at (217) 342-4147.
