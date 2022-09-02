Firefighters on Friday evening were on the scene of a fire on E. Jaycee Avenue in Effingham.
Crews from multiple area departments responded to the fire in an apartment on Sugar Mill Court, which is east of S. Banker Street.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 10:42 pm
