EFFINGHAM — With the future of Village Square Mall uncertain, another business owner has closed up shop there.
Aaron Wilson is reopening America’s Groove Record Store at 210 N. Banker St. on Saturday, March 7.
“I couldn’t have done this without the community,” said Wilson. “I’m looking forward to new customers.”
Meanwhile, the mall’s new owners, Durga Property Holdings of Cincinnati appeared in Effingham County Circuit Court on Monday.
Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg told the court that when the city inspected the shuttered JCPenney location, officials found extensive damage. Asbestos and structural inspections were done recently, according to Willenborg.
Willenborg said that initial plans submitted by the new property owners were not sufficient to address the current issues with the property.
“The city offered a short continuance to allow for an opportunity for the parties to meet to discuss additional necessary work that needs to be done and time frames for completion,” she said.
A motion for attorney’s fees and sanctions were held by request of the city. A status hearing is scheduled for March 16 at 1 p.m.
America’s Groove Record Store was established at the mall on Feb. 4, 2016.
Wilson said the new space on N. Banker Street will give him about 1,200 square feet more than his previous location at the mall. The new location will soon include a stage in the back of the store, which will be separate from the retail space.
The store stocks vinyl records, cds, movies, new toys, vintage toys and collectibles, turntables, vintage clothing, pop culture, beard products and incense.
“Our new vinyl section is gigantic,” Wilson said.
He said he decided to move the business because it is a better opportunity and the future of the mall is uncertain.
America’s Groove Record Store will be closed on Sunday and Monday, and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Hours are subject to change, Wilson noted.
