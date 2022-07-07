EFFINGHAM — The highly contagious BA.5 coronavirus omicron subvariant has been detected in Effingham County, according to Effingham County Health Department spokeswoman Catherine Bailey.
“What we have found out over the weekend one of the new variants, the BA.5 that came out of South Africa, has been found here in Effingham County,” Bailey said. “It is the most contagious, most infectious variant that there has been so far.”
Bailey’s comments came during an update on COVID-19 to the Effingham County Health Committee Tuesday afternoon.
“We have had a big increase in our numbers released on Friday,” she said. “We ended up with just over 90 cases at the end of last week. We know that is very much an undercount because so many people are either testing at home or just not testing at all.”
She said that BA.5 was found in Effingham County has caused the ECHD some concern.
“The downside is when you start getting a large amount of people who are sick then you are more likely to see people ending up in hospitals ill,” said Bailey. “At the moment, hospitalizations are staying down.”
Bailey said since Friday of last week 40 people have tested positive as of Tuesday.
“It’s good to see a lot of people coming in to get tested,” she said.
She advised anyone testing positive to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, adding the ECHD no longer does contact tracing.
“People testing positive should stay home for five days and then if they feel up to it they can go out for the second five days, but they need to wear a mask because they could still be infectious,” Bailey said. “Some come back to get tested after the first five days because they don’t want to go out and spread it. It’s good to see people want to check on that.”
Bailey said during the past two summers the number of positive cases was very low. Last year at this time there were only five positive cases of COVID going into July 4.
“After July 4, it was kind of the springboard that took us all the way into the autumn,” she said. “It is something we are going to keep an eye on the next few weeks.”
She said so far the ECHD has administered 42,000 COVID vaccine doses and 59% of adults have had their second COVID vaccine while some are coming in for their first COVID shot.
Bailey noted a second booster is available for those over 50.
“Are we going to be able to get a flu shot and booster shot at the same time this fall?” Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked.
“Not this fall,” Bailey said. “There is something they are looking at because it’s starting to look more like the COVID-19 vaccine will be a yearly shot. But what we do know on the COVID-19 side is both Moderna and Pfizer are working on a vaccine that contains the original formulation with a formulation that targets omicron.”
COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. until noon and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the drive-thru hoop building just north of the ECHD offices at 901 West Virginia Avenue. All COVID testing by the health department is free to the public. Both rapid and PCR testing is available for anyone 5 years of age and older. She said rapid testing takes approximately 20 minutes for results, which are given via phone text or email, whereas, the PCR test can take two to three days to process because ECHD ships the test to an out-of-state laboratory. Bailey said the COVID testing offered in the hoop building involves only a mid-nasal swab test.
Currently, only COVID tests are being performed in the hoop building. Anyone needing a vaccine or booster will need to go inside to the ECHD offices. Other vaccines, such as for school, are also available by calling the ECHD at 217-342-9237 for an appointment.
Another viral disease, monkeypox, was also discussed Tuesday.
“It is mainly in the Chicago area right now,” Effingham and Clay County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said. “Currently, it’s mainly in the male population and they are really concerned it is going to spread into the general population.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.