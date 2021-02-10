Anonymous donor helps United Way reach goal

United Way of Effingham County received word that a donor wanted to donate $46,784 to make up for the shortfall for the 2020 campaign.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, understands the impact United Way has in the community and the importance of giving back.
“We are blessed to live in a generous community where people truly care about helping others and making our community a better place to live and work. Words cannot express our sincere appreciation and gratitude.” said Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer.
The goal for the 2020 campaign was originally set at $320,000 but due to the global pandemic and challenges faced due to COVID-19, the organization fell short of hitting that goal. However, thanks to the donation, the goal has now been reached.
United Way expresses thanks to the donor and all who donated to the 2020 campaign.
Funds from the 2020 campaign help 20 local partner agencies provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County. These agencies include Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.