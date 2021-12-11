EFFINGHAM — Local ambulance services and fire districts gathered Saturday at Save-A-Lot and Aldi for the annual “Stuff the Truck” event.
The event encourages local residents to donate nonperishable food items, baby food and formula, cat and dog food and toys among other items.
Santa Claus appeared at both locations to greet everyone who wanted to visit.
“We hope to get this thing full,” Abbott EMS Supervisor Joseph Thies said, referring to an ambulance. “We would like to provide FISH and Catholic Charities with all of the food they need.”
It is the fourth year Abbott EMS has participated in the Stuff the Truck donation drive.
“This year is our biggest year because we also have a truck over at Aldi’s,” Thies said. “So, we have a little competition going on. I wish it was a little warmer. It was 68 degrees yesterday and now it’s 38 and windy. We were wanting to fly the helicopter in today, but the weather wouldn’t let us.”
In addition to Abbott EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam, A-1 Emergency Medical Services, Shumway Fire Protection District and Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District were all participating in Saturday’s event.
“Everyone is volunteering their time to do this,” he said. “There are several organizations who will benefit from this event. We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had some really great partners this year.”
Thies said a quarter of the items donated on Saturday came from Save-A-Lot.
“They have been helping us out a great deal,” he said.
Effingham Save-A-Lot owner Todd Martin was busy Saturday morning during the event.
“This is our first year participating in the event,” Martin said.
Cayla Jolly from Abbott EMS contacted him earlier this fall to see if Save-A-Lot would like to participate.
“I told her, ‘Definitely,’” he said. “What they are doing is absolutely amazing and glad to be a part of it. It’s great and just the right thing to do.”
This also is the first time A-1 Emergency Medical Services participated in the event since getting the business started this year.
“As mutual-aid partners, we are happy to help each other this year,” Thies said.
“They called (Abbott EMS) and asked if we could help so we have a truck stationed at each place today,” A-1 co-owner and operator Adam Huston said. “We will absolutely want to do this again next year and help out the community.”
The donations made on Saturday will benefit the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, Jim Beam’s Corner Cattery, FISH and Catholic Charities.
“We definitely had a good turnout today,” said Brandon Jolly, who represented the Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District and Abbott EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.