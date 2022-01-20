In the high-stakes world of animal control, officers are trained to be alert of any situations that may arise, even if they happen at 1:30 in the morning on a Saturday.
Thus was the situation that Samantha Cotner of the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control found herself in on Jan. 8. She received a call from Effingham County dispatch officers about an accident that occurred a half-mile north of mile marker 145 on Interstate 57 in Mason Township.
“I think she (the dispatch officer) was in panic mode,” Cotner said. “She said, ‘Just need to let you know that there’s a van that’s supposedly a rescue transport that’s been wrecked carrying upwards of 30 animals and we need your help on the scene.’
“I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Tell me you’re joking.’ She said, ‘I wish I was.’”
The van — which was actually a white 2021 Dodge Ram — was coming from Houston to transport what ended up being close to 50 shelter dogs and cats to their new homes in Wisconsin. The two passengers in the vehicle at the time — Cody Blair, 31, of Houston and Preston Meinhardt, 22, of Kingwood, Texas — were driving in icy conditions when a sheet of ice came off of a semi. The truck ended up sliding across the sheet of ice before hitting the rear of the semi and losing control. At the end, the vehicle, animals and all, was turned over on the passenger side in a ditch.
Thanks to the hard work of Cotner, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and the Pet Wellness Center of Southern Illinois, all of the dogs and cats found inside the vehicle that night made it out okay and all managed to make it to their final destinations safe and sound. Their work was a relief to Judy Robertson, the leader of Texas Rescue Riders, the organization whose truck ended up in that ditch that night.
“I just can’t believe it all turned out like it did,” Robertson said. “It was one of the worst days of my life and then turned into one of the best days of my life.”
When she first received news from those on scene about the accident, Robertson was stunned and shocked at the potential of losing even one of the many animals she helps get to new homes on a daily basis. The purpose of her rescue operation is a simple one — to get dogs and cats from overstuffed homes and shelters in the Southern United States to people who want a pet in the north.
“We have massive spay (and) neuter programs down here on the Gulf Coast, but it’s like digging in sand because it doesn’t freeze and it’s warm all year round,” Robertson said. “They run loose and they overpopulate and it’s horrendous. We have a lot of euthanization for lack of space down here.”
With that in mind, the group at Texas Rescue Riders makes regular trips up north to bring their animals to people in search of a loving, caring pet to own. Of course, that sometimes means having to drive through icy conditions to get where they need to go.
When Cotner arrived on the scene, she had assistance of Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies and Dr. Nanci Wood-Huels, a veterinarian and owner of the Pet Wellness Center. When Wood-Huels got on the scene, she took one look at the cold, shivering animals and was stunned.
“I saw all those animals crammed in there and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Wood-Huels said. “There’s got to be injuries of some sort.”
Thankfully, upon examination of all of the dogs and cats in the vehicle, they found that there were no serious injuries to be found. The challenge for those recovering the animals came down to the cold, icy conditions on the roads that night. Both Cotner and Wood-Huels were worried that hypothermia may set in if they were left in the vehicle or out in the elements for too long.
“They didn’t want to start opening the van or pulling anybody out until we had things lined up and set up to get them out,” Cotner said. “It was obviously warmer inside the van than it was outside.”
The team worked quickly to get everyone out, with the animals getting out of the truck and into transport vehicles to take them to the Pet Wellness Center and Animal Control within 30-45 minutes. Within 2 hours, all of the dogs and cats were safe and sound in cages at both the Pet Wellness Center and Animal Control. The next day, another set of transport vans came in to take the animals to their eventual destinations in the Milwaukee area.
Even so, some of the dogs and cats managed to find their way into homes locally. One employee at the Pet Wellness Center, Sydney Lorton, wanted to adopt a Maltese mix named Princess who had been involved in the accident. A few phone calls from Wood-Huels to Texas managed to put the puppy, now named Elle, in Lorton’s home.
“She’s really playful, has lots of energy (and) naps a lot, too,” Lorton said. “She’s been doing really well. She runs outside, plays around (and) chases the ducks. I was really worried when I got her because I don’t know anything about her temperament and I was worried how car rides would be, but she still loves going in the car. She just lays down. For everything she’s been through, she’s been a really good dog.”
Back in Houston, Robertson is grateful for all the help that Effingham managed to offer her group in light of the accident. With all of the animals safe and sound, she credits the work done by Animal Control, the sheriffs and the Pet Wellness Center for making sure that everyone—from people to dogs to cats—managed to go home happy.
“It was pretty extraordinary,” Robertson said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a response that was so fast and so well executed. (It) really saved a lot of lives because I can imagine it happening somewhere else and we wouldn’t have the outcome that we had. They truly saved lives.”
