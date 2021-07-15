The Illinois Department of Transportation announced this week that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service on Monday, July 19. Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale (including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans); five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle); and two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy.
The following service will be fully restored:
• Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Effingham and Champaign: Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale.
• Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield: Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago, trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis.
• Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg: Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy.
Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest for travel beginning July 19.
