Yochum would fill a seat on the oversight committee that opened when former Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko retired on July 2.
The oversight committee has six seats filled: Chairman Rob Arnold, Vice Chair Doug McCain, Matt Sager, Tina Daniels, Ron Will and Deb Murbarger.
“I would like to add two more to the committee,” Arnold said. “I still want an odd number of committee members.”
If the county board approves Yochum’s appointment on Feb. 22, the committee will need to appoint two committee members for positions left by David Budde and Mike DePoister. Arnold said anyone interested in serving on the committee should contact Effingham County Board Office Administrator Deb Ruholl at 217-342-4990. Potential appointees to the committee must put in a request to the committee before they can be considered for an open seat.
The full county board must officially approve any committee appointments sent to them from the oversight committee.
During committee member comments, Daniels asked Arnold about the status of contract negotiations with RuralMed.
In November ambulance service provider RuralMed was chosen by the oversight committee after months of review between three ambulance service providers who responded to a request for proposal (RFP) approved by the County Board in July. The November recommendation was pushed back for a final decision by the county board because a few board members decided after the committee RFP recommendation they would rather have multiple 911 ambulance providers contracted rather than having just one.
RuralMed was eventually awarded the RFP in January. Now that the RFP has been awarded, the county and RuralMed must negotiate a three-year contract.
Arnold said several discussions about the contract are underway with Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler to review the final contract for RuralMed’s consideration.
“We are sentding RuralMed an email letter starting the clock and getting the ball rolling,” Arnold said. “There are timelines in the RFP that clearly state what we have to do by what time.”
He said they would be giving RuralMed time to review the contract.
“I can say the contract is close,” said Arnold.
Daniels had another questions.
“Where are we with the extension with Abbott EMS,” Daniels asked.
Since there was a delay in the decision to offer RuralMed the RFP, the county board approved an extension of the current Abbott EMS contract they have with the county.
Abbott EMS Effingham Operations Manager Derek Burell said the contract is under legal review.
There was a discussion about status zero calls, which are times when an ambulance is not available to respond.
“There were two events where there was truck dedicated to a fire standby,” Burrell said. “All of the status zero events for January 2022 counted for 1.40 percent.”
Burrell said the report included status zero information from Monday, Jan. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 6.
Daniels said the were four status zero events not included in the Abbott EMS report. Abbott EMS uses a St. Louis dispatch center.
“Abbott dispatch in St. Louis did contact us on the four and told us you were status zero. So, I don’t know how those didn’t make it into the report.” Daniels said.
Burell asked Daniels to submit the four status zero incidents to him to investigate the problem.
“I’ll be happy to get a report on these,” he said.
