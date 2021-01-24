EFFINGHAM — Ambulance issues continued to surface at the Effingham County Board meeting last week as concerns over the county’s ambulance contract and oversight committee were raised.
Board member John Perry objected to the reappointment of Matt Sager to the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
“My opposition still stands because of not who it is, but what’s been done in the Ambulance Oversight Committee. It’s time to see some real changes take place,” Perry said.
Sager’s appointment was approved by a majority vote from the board.
Board member Elizabeth Huston had ambulance concerns as well.
“As a newly elected official, I got the ambulance agreement and would like to have something put on the agenda for us to review it,” Huston said. “Is there any way we can put this up for discussion?”
911 Board member Larry Thies in attendance at the meeting said they discussed earlier in the afternoon what improvements needed to be made to ambulance service in Effingham County. Thies said Abbott EMS met with 911 call center supervisors, Effingham County Telecommunicator Supervisor Tina Daniels and Effingham City Communications Manager Billie Bales, as well as Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon to find ways to make operations more streamlined.
Meanwhile, the Effingham County Board recognized the work of a county employee and long-time county organization last week.
With several family members in attendance, Dixie Hartke was honored on her retirement after 13 years of service working as administrative assistant in the Effingham County Circuit Clerk’s office during the county’s board meeting.
A resolution Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann read during the meeting called Hartke’s service “professional and loyal.”
Board members also recognized the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce for being named National 2020 Chamber of the Year with a formal proclamation.
Niemann declared the month of January as “Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Chamber of the Year” month and Jan. 27 ECCC founders’ day.
“A strong business community is the key driver of our local economic prosperity,” Niemann said.
Niemann said the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce works with businesses, organizations and individuals to create a strong business environment.
Accepting a copy of the proclamation from Niemann were Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Becky Brown and Chairman of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Jeff Speer.
During elected officials’ reports, Mahon said the Effingham County Jail was inspected by the Illinois Department of Corrections on Dec. 2 and no violations were found. Mahon said the inspection is made annually by the IDOC and results are available for public review. He said anyone who would like a copy of the inspection report can do so by contacting the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
County Treasurer Paula Miller gave an update on real estate tax collection. She said 96 percent of Effingham County taxes have been collected and taxes are due on 321 parcels of land. A tax sale is scheduled for Feb. 11.
David Campell said the Effingham County Board Economic Development Advisory Board has $30,000 in the Revolving Loan Fund Program to loan to an existing business that is expanding or new business that could benefit from the loan program.
In other action, the board:
• Appointed Effingham City Police Chief Jason McFarland or designee to the 911 Board for a term from Jan. 19, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2023.
• Approved the extension of COVID-19-related fuel flow subsidy to May 1 for Tate’s Flying Service.
• Approved a request for $15,000 from the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging senior services.
• Approved the payment of $1,500 in dues to United Counties Council of Illinois.
• Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 mileage rate of 56 cents per mile reimbursement.
• Approved usage of Suite 302 located on the third floor of the Effingham County Office Building for U.S. House Rep. Mary Miller.
• Approved an amendment to the Effingham County Animal Control Ordinance establishing a boarding fee of $20 per day. The fee is for animals that come to animal control that require boarding. The ECAC does not offer general boarding services to the public.
• Approved a final plat for the proposed The Preserve subdivision located southwest of Dieterich.
