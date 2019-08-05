An Altamont woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Jackson Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Danielle R. Pagel, 35, of Altamont, was traveling westbound in a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero on U.S. Highway 40 at 7:51 p.m. approximately 150 feet east of 600th St. Crystal A. Kraemer, 30, of Vandalia was traveling eastbound in a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan at the same location when she crossed the center line and struck Pagel's vehicle.
Kraemer's vehicle then spun around and went off the road to the south. Pagel's vehicle continued west and came to a rest on the right shoulder.
Pagel was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Authorities said Kraemer was cited for improper lane usage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
