An Altamont woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Summit Township Thursday.
According to Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Aimee L. Lowry, 32, was driving a blue 2005 Ford truck westbound on U.S. 40 when it left the roadway to the right, went airborne across Country Club Road and landed in a ditch, striking a tree before spinning sideways and coming to rest on its tires. The accident occurred at 6:19 p.m.
Lowry was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries.
Lowry was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.