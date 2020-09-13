An Altamont woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Summit Township Thursday.

According to Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Aimee L. Lowry, 32, was driving a blue 2005 Ford truck westbound on U.S. 40 when it left the roadway to the right, went airborne across Country Club Road and landed in a ditch, striking a tree before spinning sideways and coming to rest on its tires. The accident occurred at 6:19 p.m.

Lowry was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries.

Lowry was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Tags

Recommended for you