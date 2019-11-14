An Altamont woman was injured Wednesday when her car left the interstate in Cumberland County, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Roberta L. Ballinger, 33, was traveling south on Interstate 57 near milepost 178 at 5:32 p.m. in a 1999 Ford Expedition when Ballinger’s vehicle drifted across the east fog line and off the east shoulder.
Ballinger then struck a guardrail and came to rest in the left lane in a construction zone.
Ballinger was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. She was charged with improper lane usage.
